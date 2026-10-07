As many as 14 O’Connor HS students impacted by ‘highly contagious’ skin infection, NISD confirms

SAN ANTONIO – As many as 14 student athletes at O’Connor High School have been treated for a highly contagious skin infection, according to a spokesman for the Northside Independent School District.

Barry Perez confirmed in an email that the athletes were treated for impetigo about three or four weeks ago. He said all of those students have since been medically cleared.

According to the Mayo Clinic, impetigo is a highly contagious skin infection, and one possible cause is the staphylococci bacteria, or staph.

Its website says impetigo produces red sores, usually on the face, hands or feet, which later burst and develop honey-colored crusts.

Perez would not disclose if one of more teams had been impacted by the outbreak, citing privacy concerns.

One O’Connor High School mother said her daughter, who plays soccer, had noticed people on other teams showing signs of the infection.

“She’s like, ‘It’s all over their arms and legs and they play on the field before us,’” the mother said. “Their bandages fall off and then they’ve got all these open sores while they’re still playing on the field.”

She is not only concerned about her daughter’s health but also upset that she was not told about the outbreak.

In an email to KSAT 12 News, Perez said “potentially affected families” were all notified.

“Our team was never notified,” the mother said. “I’ve talked to parents on basketball, boys’ soccer, other teams, and nobody that uses the weight room I have talked to ever received an email.”

Perez said in the wake of the outbreak, the school implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, including cleaning athletic facilities after every use, re-washing athletic items such as towels and having athletes take personal items home for washing.

Perez said daily cleaning and sanitizing is continuing now.

Still, the mother said she wants to meet with the school’s principal and others on the athletic staff to find out why the information wasn’t shared with everyone in a timely fashion.

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