Bexar County adds signage, plans to cut overgrown trees at dangerous intersection after KSAT story

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County plans to install a traffic light at Tamaron Pass and Talley Road, an intersection drivers say has become difficult to navigate because of limited visibility and nearby construction.

The signal still needs approval from Commissioners Court. If approved on Tuesday, Oct. 13, county officials said equipment could take three to four months to arrive before it can be installed. The county is looking at spring 2027 for the light to be in place.

The intersection is on the far West Side, where drivers described struggling to turn safely into traffic. One resident called it “deaths crossing” because trees and vegetation obscure the view of approaching vehicles.

“Just got to pull out and pray and just hope that you don’t get hit by somebody,” Jonathan Aguillard said.

Construction has also changed the traffic pattern. County officials said the eastern portion of Talley Road is under construction, shifting traffic to the western side of the road and making it harder for drivers on Tamaron Pass to see a clear lane of traffic.

Since KSAT first reported on the intersection, the county has added a sign indicating traffic moves in both directions and placed cones to mark the lanes. Some cones have already been knocked down, and drivers interviewed by KSAT said the temporary changes have not resolved their concerns.

“They need to cut this tree right here because you can’t see oncoming (traffic) right here,” one person said. “It’s always like a hit or miss when you’re coming.”

The county is contacting the local homeowners association since the trees are on private property.

“That is in a private drainage easement owned by the Morgan Heights subdivision,” David Wegmann with Bexar County Public Works said. “So ideally, that would be on the homeowners association,” Wegmann said about the responsibility of cutting down the trees.

“In the interest of public safety, if they need our assistance clearing that, then Public Works will be ready to take care of the vegetation in that corner,” Wegmann added.

Wegmann said the county hopes to have the overgrown vegetation cleared up by the end of the week.

Bexar County officials said residents can call 210-335-6700 to report concerns about a county project or county road.

Previous coverage of this story on KSAT: