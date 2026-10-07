Bexar County Democrats protest outside Republican rally on East Side

CONTENT WARNING: Audio and video clips may contain vulgar language.

SAN ANTONIO – A protest against the Donald Trump-headlined Republican rally took place Wednesday afternoon on the East Side.

Members of the Bexar County Democrats gathered across the street from the Freeman Coliseum to oppose the Republican rally featuring Attorney General Ken Paxton, Carlos De La Cruz and Trump.

>> LIVE COVERAGE: President Donald Trump’s visit to San Antonio

Trump is in town to boost fellow GOP members running for office. Paxton is campaigning for a Senate seat, and De La Cruz wants a seat in the House of Representatives.

“President Trump has made a priority to come to Texas this election cycle and make sure it stays red,” said Zach Kraft, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee.

Watch President Donald Trump’s remarks below:

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