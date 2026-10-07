Bugs found in food containers, lukewarm menudo lead to reinspection of Northeast Side grocery store

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health ordered the reinspection of a Northeast side grocery store after finding infractions like bugs in containers and lukewarm day-old menudo, according to inspection records.

Behind the Kitchen Door is an ongoing series where KSAT investigates health inspections of restaurants in San Antonio.

Culebra Super Meat Market #16

The grocery store, located at 14100 Nacogdoches, received a score of 72 during a Metro Health inspection on Sept. 24.

The 15 violations found inside led the agency to order a re-inspection.

KSAT visited the grocery store and spoke with a manager about the violations.

The report states that a meal moth and small insects were found in different containers in the bakery area.

“How do you explain that to customers?” asked KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“Uh, I’m not prepared for none of this,” replied the manager.

Records show menudo made the day before the inspection was 62 degrees. Metro Health said cooked foods have to be cooled down to 41 degrees within six hours.

The manager denied leaving out the saucy dish overnight, and said their coolers were working.

“Then how did this happen?” Ibarra asked. “It was about 20 degrees warmer than it should be, and it can grow bacteria that can make people sick.”

“Yeah I understand,” replied the manager. “We threw it out.”

Metro Health also noted several areas of the store needed cleaning. The manager did not show KSAT what had been corrected.

Best Damn Wing Company

KSAT also visited the Best Damn Wing Company, located at 3857 East Southcross.

The restaurant received a 91 during a Sept. 24 inspection, but one of its five violations raised questions.

According to the inspection report, one live roach and seven dead large roaches were found inside a food and food container storage room.

A manager was not available to answer questions when KSAT stopped by.

Other scores from the week of Sept. 20 through Sept. 26:

Alfredo’s Gelato, 100

531 Navarro

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Taco Bell, 100

11215 FM 471 W

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El Gallo De Oro Grill and Bar, 100

5811 South Flores Street

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Luciano Pizzeria, 100

15900 La Cantera Parkway

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Los Cocos Panaderia, 100

3711 West Avenue

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Little Joe’s Ice House, 100

7405 Old Pearsall

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McDonald’s, 100

7257 N FM 1604 W

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Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant, 100

3202 Commercial Avenue

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Subway, 100

17815 La Cantera Parkway

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Burger Boy, 100

2323 North St Mary’s Street