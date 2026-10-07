Camera captures man stealing mail in Northwest Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Northwest Crossing residents are sharing surveillance video they hope will help police identify a man seen turning a camera away from their mailboxes before mail was stolen.

The video shows a truck pulling up and a man getting out. He walks toward the camera while holding something in front of his face, then reaches up and turns it away from the cluster mailbox.

Dane, a Northwest Crossing resident who owns the camera, said the mailbox doors were left open and the mail was gone by Saturday morning.

“He pushed the camera away so you can’t see him actually open the mailbox, you can hear him doing all of that,” Dane said. “Then in the morning every single piece of mail was missing from our mailbox and the doors were left open.”

Dane said residents have found the mailboxes open on three occasions, including twice since the camera was installed.

“We’ve had three instances where the mailboxes have been open,” he said. “The first time was before the camera was up and it’s been two now.”

Residents brought their concerns to a homeowners association meeting Tuesday night, seeking a long-term solution to the repeated thefts.

The HOA said USPS told them someone used a makeshift key to break into the back of the mailbox. The association said it is exploring additional security measures.

USPS confirmed it is investigating mail thefts in Northwest Crossing. San Antonio police also said their case remains under investigation.

The neighborhood’s concerns come amid other reported mail thefts across the San Antonio area. Since May, KSAT has reported on five cases stretching from Hollywood Park to the Northeast Side and far northwest Bexar County.

For Dane, the goal is to identify whoever is responsible and prevent another theft. He hopes anyone who recognizes the man in the video will contact the San Antonio Police Department or KSAT.

Asked what he would say to whoever stole his mail, Dane had a direct response.

“Get a job. There’s plenty of ways to make money,” he said. “Don’t try to get someone’s credit card and do fraud. It just costs everyone money.”

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