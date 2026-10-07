Delta CEO calls out San Antonio as expansion target amid Texas growth push

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s push to increase air access could get a big lift from one of the major carriers as Delta Air Lines wants to extend the company’s presence in Texas. Its CEO, Ed Bastian, has called out San Antonio as a potential landing spot for more flights.

The ongoing build out of a new Terminal C at San Antonio International Airport is among the enticements that’s piqued the airline’s interest in launching more service to and from the Alamo City.

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“We’re not as big in Texas as we’d like,” Bastian said during a recent podcast, specifically pointing to San Antonio and Austin as expansion candidates. “Those are two markets that we have found some really good reception.”

City officials have confirmed that Delta is expected to operate at least four gates, as well as a 10,000-square-foot Sky Club lounge that will include passenger gate access, in the new Terminal C once construction is completed.

“Delta wants a bigger presence in Texas,” Gary Leff, an industry expert and author of View from the Wing, told me, citing San Antonio as a key growth target.

Leff said Delta’s interest in Austin is tied in part to its co-branded American Express credit card business.

“The Sky Club investment suggests the same thesis is likely at play in San Antonio,” he said.

The Alamo City’s flight recruitment efforts stretch beyond Delta, according to Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the City of San Antonio.

“The San Antonio and South-Central region continues to be a focus for all our carriers. We’re working closely with each of them about their short- and long-term plans in the San Antonio, Austin and South-Central region,” Saenz told me.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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