Federal rule could put student loans for those pursuing careers with low-pay at risk

FILE - The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education, March 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A new federal earnings test could eventually cut off access to federal student loans for college programs if graduates do not earn enough compared with workers with less education.

The U.S. Department of Education finalized the earnings-accountability rule in June. Undergraduate programs must show their graduates earn more than the typical high school graduate, and graduate programs must show graduates earn more than someone with an undergrad degree.

Recommended Videos

“If a program cannot show that it leaves its graduates financially better off than if they had never enrolled, it should not be underwritten by federal taxpayers,” Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent said in a statement.

The Department of Education pointed to fields like English, fine arts, music, religious studies and social work as careers where students may incur a lot of debt, but nothing is set in stone. College programs would have to provide the USDOE with data.

Students in high school now could be the ones impacted. The department’s rule is generally scheduled to take effect July 1, 2027. However, the government needs two to three years of data showing low earnings for the federal loan restrictions.

A separate federal policy took effect July 1, 2026, setting new annual and total borrowing limits for graduate and professional students and eliminating the Grad PLUS loan program. Those loan limits are distinct from the earnings-accountability rule.

KSAT has reached out to local San Antonio colleges for more information on how this will affect them and plans to continue covering this story.

Read also: