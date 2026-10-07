Former Webb County deputy sentenced 20 years in federal prison for sexual assault of woman he pulled over

Ignacio Rodriguez IV has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting and violating the civil rights of a woman.

LAREDO, Texas – A former Webb County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in a vehicle he pulled over in 2024.

According to a Department of Justice press release, on Sept. 1, 2024, former deputy Ignacio Rodriguez IV, 29, observed a car traveling into oncoming traffic and initiated a traffic stop.

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Rodriguez ordered the driver and another woman in the passenger seat to stand near his patrol unit while he turned off his body camera. The passenger began recording the traffic stop on her cellphone, capturing both women asking Rodriguez to let them go. He told the women to “convince him” and took the driver’s cellphone, the Justice Department said.

The passenger remained in the car while Rodriguez took the driver to his patrol unit, where he touched her inappropriately and forced her to perform sexual acts, the release states.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and violating the civil rights of a woman on April 23, 2026.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo sentenced Rodriguez to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. She said his conduct was “brazen, calculated, and extremely cruel.”

“When a law enforcement officer commits sexual violence under the color of law, the harm reaches far beyond a single victim,” U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz said. “It erodes community trust and undermines what it means to wear the uniform. Rodriguez’s abusive and predatory actions here were not only illegal, but immoral and disgusting.”

Rodriguez will remain in Webb County custody before being transferred to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

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