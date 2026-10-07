KSAT's live coverage ahead of President Trump's visit to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT 12 team is covering President Donald Trump’s expected appearance at San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum on Wednesday for a rally ahead of the midterm election.
People looking to attend the midterm rally Wednesday must request tickets through the GOP’s website. The venue will open doors around 2:30 p.m. and remarks are scheduled to begin around 6 p.m.
Republican National Convention spokesperson Zach Kraft said Texans have a lot of enthusiasm for it’s political agenda.
“Texans know what’s at stake on November 3,” Kraft said, “and the president looks forward to rallying voters and encouraging election turnout in San Antonio as Republicans work to deliver results for families across the Lone Star State.”
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.