Murder or self-defense? New jury hears San Antonio road-rage shooting case

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County murder case is back in court after the first trial ended without a verdict in May.

A new jury is now hearing the case against Eric Vasquez, who is accused of killing 41-year-old Jay Morales in what police described as a road-rage shooting.

The first jury spent hours deliberating before failing to reach a unanimous verdict, resulting in a mistrial.

>>READ: Judge declares mistrial in 2025 Northwest Side road rage murder

The retrial centers on a key question: Was the shooting murder, or was Vasquez acting in self-defense?

The shooting happened in January 2025 on Spring Hurst Drive.

Police initially believed Morales was the suspect and Vasquez was the victim, according to testimony during the trial. Investigators later changed their understanding of what happened as additional evidence emerged.

Police say Vasquez and Morales became involved in an altercation while driving and followed each other before Morales stopped his vehicle.

Prosecutors argue Morales was protecting himself after being followed by Vasquez. They also pointed to surveillance video they say shows aggressive driving by Vasquez before the shooting.

The state also presented evidence from the autopsy showing Morales was shot five times. Prosecutors contend Vasquez continued firing after Morales was hit, including shots fired while Vasquez stood over him.

Defense attorneys dispute that account.

They argue there is no video or eyewitness testimony capturing the critical moments of the shooting. The defense contends Morales was the one who first pulled over and pointed a gun at Vasquez, prompting Vasquez to act in self-defense.

The jury must now weigh the competing accounts and determine what happened during the confrontation based on the evidence presented at trial.

If convicted of murder, Vasquez could face up to life in prison.