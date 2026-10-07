Man hospitalized after stabbing on North Side; Suspect in custody, police say Stabbing occurred around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Elmira Street Man hospitalized with stab wounds, suspect detained according to police. (Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a stabbing on the North Side on Wednesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.
The stabbing occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Elmira Street.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a 24-year-old man was found with lacerations to his abdomen.
The victim was originally in critical condition, but his condition improved on the way to the hospital.
Witnesses at the scene were able to identify the suspect, who has been detained and taken into custody, police said.
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About the Authors Amanda Moreno headshot
Amanda Moreno is a digital journalist who joined KSAT 12 News in the fall of 2026. A San Antonio native, she graduated with a journalism degree from the University of the Incarnate Word.
Sal Salazar headshot
Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.
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