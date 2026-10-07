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Man hospitalized after stabbing on North Side; Suspect in custody, police say

Stabbing occurred around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Elmira Street

Amanda Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Man hospitalized with stab wounds, suspect detained according to police. (Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a stabbing on the North Side on Wednesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Elmira Street.

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According to the San Antonio Police Department, a 24-year-old man was found with lacerations to his abdomen.

The victim was originally in critical condition, but his condition improved on the way to the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene were able to identify the suspect, who has been detained and taken into custody, police said.

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