Man hospitalized after stabbing on North Side; Suspect in custody, police say

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Man hospitalized with stab wounds, suspect detained according to police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a stabbing on the North Side on Wednesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Elmira Street.

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According to the San Antonio Police Department, a 24-year-old man was found with lacerations to his abdomen.

The victim was originally in critical condition, but his condition improved on the way to the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene were able to identify the suspect, who has been detained and taken into custody, police said.

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