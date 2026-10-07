President Donald Trump hosts rally in San Antonio to boost GOP turnout

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump will headline a midterm rally Wednesday at San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum as Republicans try to bolster turnout and shore up support for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Zach Kraft, the Republican National Committee’s central regional communications director, said Trump’s visit is part of a broader effort to keep Texas in Republican hands during the midterm election cycle.

“President Trump has made a priority to come to Texas this election cycle and make sure it stays red,” Kraft said.

>> Secret Service already on the ground in San Antonio ahead of Trump’s Freeman Coliseum rally

Polling averages show Democrat James Talarico leading Paxton by about 4 percentage points in the U.S. Senate race. Trump previously endorsed Paxton over Sen. John Cornyn before the primary election.

Kraft said turnout will be a major focus of the rally.

“I think the biggest thing when it comes to a midterm election is turnout,” Kraft said. “You usually see a little bit lower turnout than in a presidential election cycle. So making sure that you get all the voters on your side to turn out and vote really is the key to victory in any midterm elections, and this year is no different.”

Kraft said that Trump “can speak to these base voters in a way that nobody in the Republican movement is able to do.”

CNN reports that Trump was in North Texas last week, saying Paxton “was at my side more than anybody,” while also joking that he “can be a pain” at times.

CNN also reported that Paxton claimed Trump’s GOP midterm convention, dubbed “Trump-A-Palooza,” did more harm than good to his race.

But Kraft said any perceived tension between the two is just “created drama.”

“These two couldn’t be more in lockstep, Ken Paxton and President Trump,” Kraft added. “They are 100% aligned, and I think you’re gonna see that tomorrow when they share the stage.”

What to know about guests, timing, seating

Kraft said District 35 Republican candidate Carlos De La Cruz is also expected to attend, along with other Republican speakers and candidates.

He described the lineup as “a really star-studded group of speakers.”

According to the GOP website, doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The event is free, with a four-ticket limit per person, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free tickets were still available on the GOP website as of Wednesday morning. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for security screening.