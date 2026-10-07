San Antonio communities come together for annual Neighbors Night Out event

SAN ANTONIO – In a city as large as San Antonio, neighbors can live just steps away from each other without ever having the chance to connect.

The city’s annual Neighbors Together event is designed to change that.

Dozens of residents gathered across the city Tuesday evening. Pickwell Park in District 3 was one of the locations where neighbors could enjoy an evening filled with food, activities, local vendors and plenty of dancing — including a few rounds of the Macarena.

The event is part of the city’s effort to strengthen relationships between neighbors while giving residents an opportunity to meet local officials and learn more about the resources available in their communities.

Neighbors Together events are held throughout San Antonio’s various districts each year.

For residents, the gatherings are about more than an evening of entertainment. They also provide an opportunity to support local businesses, meet new people and reconnect with longtime friends and neighbors.

“We’ve actually gotten popcorn, hot dogs. My son was just doing the Macarena,” said Rudy Chavez, a neighbor who attended the event. “We talked to the YMCA and trying to get my son into sports for kids.”

Local businesses also took part in the event.

Christopher Espinoza, co-owner of Texas Sugar Daddies, said events like Neighbors Together give people an opportunity to build connections within their own communities.

“It’s great to see neighbors coming together and people in the community just having a good time and able to share their experiences,” Espinoza said. “You get to meet a neighbor, you get to meet a friend, and you get to see old friends as well.”

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones also participated in the event at Pickwell Park. She took photos with families and shared her thoughts on the importance of strengthening all communities in the City of San Antonio. She told KSAT the goal is to continue building those connections each and every year.

The city is already looking ahead to next year’s Neighbors Together events, with plans for more vendors, activities and opportunities for residents to meet and connect with one another.

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