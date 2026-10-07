San Antonio man says SAPD ignored vehicle burglary case for months despite video evidence of armed suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police responded to more than 13,000 calls for vehicle burglaries last year alone — but for one man who lives on the North Side, he says getting investigators to respond to his case took over six months.

Robin Algoe’s Ring camera captured an armed man entering his truck in his own driveway just before 6 a.m. in March. Algoe said he was certain he locks his truck every night, but the suspect appeared to get into his vehicle too easily.

“If I had been up and around at that time in the morning... I would have confronted him,” Algoe said.

The suspect stole Algoe’s wallet with his personal information and a significant amount of cash. Algoe acknowledged he made a mistake leaving his wallet in the truck, but he quickly reported the incident to the San Antonio Police Department and provided the video footage.

“I showed (the SAPD officer) the video as well and he looked at it and said, yes, that appears to be a weapon in his hand and yes, somebody ought to know who that is. He’s probably in our system,” Algoe said.

Algoe waited a week before reaching out to SAPD for an update and heard nothing.

“Called them, oh, there’s still nobody assigned. We’ll get back with you. Waited another week, called them again. Again, no response,” Algoe said.

After waiting six months without a meaningful update, Algoe contacted KSAT. He wanted to know how SAPD handles cases like his, especially when clear video evidence is available.

“I’ve done all this legwork for them to try and give them all the information, but they’re not contacting me, they’re not doing anything, so the question begs to wonder, do they even care?” Algoe said.

SAPD responds

KSAT reached out to SAPD asking what steps the department is taking to prevent vehicle burglaries.

The department said it continues to “work hard to reduce vehicle burglaries in San Antonio and hold the suspects accountable for the offenses committed.”

SAPD works with the community to promote vehicle safety tips and prevention strategies to decrease the possibility of illegal vehicle entries. The department also encourages the community to contact police if any suspicious activity is occurring in an area to help increase police presence. San Antonio Police Department

SAPD also offered the following safety tips for residents:

Always lock your car and never leave valuables inside

Never leave firearms in your vehicle

Keep your keys secure

Install video cameras to help capture suspicious activity

Shortly after KSAT contacted SAPD about Algoe’s case, Algoe said he received a call from investigators asking about the video evidence.

As of Tuesday, SAPD said no arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.

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