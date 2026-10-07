San Antonio Marathon returns in December

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Marathon is set to return for its second year Dec. 4-6 bringing a weekend of races, new participant perks and new challenges.

Meb Keflezighi, an Olympic silver medalist and champion of the Boston and New York City marathons, is serving as the San Antonio Marathon ambassador.

He joined GMSA at 9 to discuss what runners can expect as training continues ahead of race weekend in December.

This year’s event will include medals for the 5K, half marathon and full marathon, giving participants across multiple distances a keepsake from the weekend.

Organizers say “Miles Meets Hoops” a Spurs ticket package will give runners another way to experience the city during marathon weekend.

Another new feature is an on-course challenge called “HILLdebrand” which organizers say will offer runners additional perks as they take on the course.

The marathon weekend comes as cooler mornings have arrived in San Antonio, offering better training conditions for runners preparing for December.

A special announcement tied to the San Antonio Marathon is expected next week.