Vehicle hits girl near school on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A child was hit by a vehicle near an elementary school on the West Side on Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Calaveras Street, near Collins Garden Elementary School. and San Juan Brady Park.

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SAFD said she may have a leg injury, but her condition is unknown. It’s unknown if she was taken to the hospital.

In a letter to families, Principal Jennifer Ruiz said the girl was “accidentally hit by a vehicle during drop off.”

“We immediately assisted and evaluated the student for injuries,” Ruiz said. “We know seeing this may have been upsetting to some students, and we want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able. The well-being of our students is a top priority in SAISD schools.”

The principal encourages families with questions about the crash to contact the school for more information.

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