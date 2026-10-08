Billion-dollar SA transit funding plan gets green light

SAN ANTONIO – Via Metropolitan Transit’s board has approved a five-year, $1.1 billion capital improvements plan.

The plan, which it will review annually, includes investments in major transportation infrastructure, including Via’s new advanced rapid transit strategy.

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The agency has begun construction of its Via Rapid Green line that will carry passengers on new train-like vehicles across a dedicated roadway from the San Antonio International Airport area through downtown and south of the center city.

That system is expected to become operational by spring 2028. A second Rapid Silver line is planned that will travel from west to east through downtown.

“All sides are pointing to continued growth,” Via President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera told me, noting that demand is reflected in the agency’s increased ridership. “We’re accelerating these improvements.”

The capital improvements plan will fund advanced rapid transit and other transportation infrastructure, including a new Eastside Transit Center and vehicle acquisitions.

The Via board of trustees unanimously approved a $ 383.4 million capital plan for fiscal 2027. It also approved a $383.8 million operating budget.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

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