It’s the Rock of Ages: Def Leppard and the Goo Goo Dolls coming to Frost Bank Center in 2027 Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Def Leppard and the Goo Goo Dolls will play San Antonio on their 2027 North American tour, stopping at the Frost Bank Center. (Associated Press) SAN ANTONIO – Def Leppard and the Goo Goo Dolls will play San Antonio on their 2027 North American tour, stopping at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday, May 29, 2027.
Def Leppard, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, recently wrapped its third sold-out Las Vegas residency and has played sold-out shows in the United Kingdom, Europe, South America and Mexico.
The Goo Goo Dolls have been nominated for four Grammys and hold the all-time radio record for most top-10 singles. Their biggest hit, “Iris,” has more than 6 billion streams worldwide and was recently nominated for best throwback song at the American Music Awards.
To help advance cancer treatment, $1 from every ticket sold will go to City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, on
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About the Author Amanda Moreno headshot
Amanda Moreno is a digital journalist who joined KSAT 12 News in the fall of 2026. A San Antonio native, she graduated with a journalism degree from the University of the Incarnate Word.
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