Uvalde police sergeant who resigned after Robb Elementary video controversy now a Real County deputy

Donald Page, a former Uvalde police sergeant who resigned after being put on leave for failing to release videos tied to the Robb Elementary shooting, is now working for the Real County Sheriff's Office.

Editors Correction: KSAT initially published this article with the incorrect deputy shown in the thumbnail. This has since been corrected and we apologize.

REAL COUNTY, Texas – A former Uvalde police sergeant who resigned after being put on leave for failing to release videos tied to the Robb Elementary shooting is now working for another agency.

Donald Page is now a deputy at the Real County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Sheriff Nathan T. Johnson announced the hire in a Facebook post on Oct. 4.

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Records from the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement show Page began his position with RCSO on Sept. 10.

He previously worked for the Winters Police Department, where records show he was hired two weeks after Page resigned from the Uvalde Police Department. His final day as a Winters police officer was July 2026.

This marks two years since Page last worked for the Uvalde Police Department. He was employed by Uvalde police for 18 years until his September 2024 resignation.

The city of Uvalde confirmed to KSAT Investigates in 2024 that Page was the employee the Uvalde Police Department said it placed on paid leave after failing to release videos tied to the Robb Elementary shooting.

Page is among the hundred of law enforcement officers who responded to the 2022 Robb Elementary school shooting.

It took law enforcement more than 77 minutes to confront the shooter, who killed 19 kids and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

KSAT reached out to RCSO for a comment this afternoon on his hire and is waiting to hear back.

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