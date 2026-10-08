Gina Hinojosa targets Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign donors, data center tax breaks in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Democratic nominee for Texas governor Gina Hinojosa accused Gov. Greg Abbott of benefiting wealthy interests and challenged him to debate next week at the Governor’s Mansion, pointing to campaign finance reports and Texas’ tax treatment of data centers.

The reports cover July 1 through Sept. 24. Hinojosa’s candidate filing lists about $13.26 million in political contributions. The separate report supporting Abbott was filed by Texans for Greg Abbott, a specific-purpose committee, and lists about $20.30 million in contributions.

A KSAT review of the committee’s itemized monetary contributions found 52 contributors gave at least $100,000 each, totaling $14.46 million. That is about 71% of the committee’s total reported contributions.

The filing also reports about $69.97 million in expenditures and $17.32 million in contributions maintained at the end of the period.

Hinojosa’s report lists about $12.12 million in expenditures, $4.08 million in contributions maintained and $387,000 in outstanding loans.

The filings are not a direct comparison of candidate fundraising: Abbott’s report is from a committee supporting him, while Hinojosa’s is a candidate report.

Asked by KSAT what Abbott decision she believes was influenced by donors, and what evidence supported a claim beyond the donations themselves

“Greg Abbott invited data centers into Texas with the richest tax breaks in the country,” Hinojosa said. “They pay no sales tax on all the electricity they consume for 20 years. He signed that into law.”

Hinojosa called the policy an example of what she termed Abbott’s “corruption tax,” and said Texans were “footing the bill” while the state loses billions of dollars. The campaign finance filings list contributions and expenditures; they do not establish that a donor influenced a particular policy decision.

Hinojosa did not identify specific donors in her answer to KSAT’s question.

Hinojosa also said Abbott was “hiding from the voters” and called on him to meet her at the Governor’s Mansion on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. to debate her plan for Texas and his record.

Abbott campaign spokesman Eduardo Leal provided a statement to KSAT.

“Governor Abbott remains focused on strengthening Texas schools, making life more affordable, creating good-paying jobs, securing the border, and keeping Texas communities safe,” Leal said. “Delivering results for Texans remains his top priority.”

The statement did not directly address Hinojosa’s allegations about campaign donors or data center tax breaks, or her debate challenge.

The filings were submitted Oct. 5 to the Texas Ethics Commission for the Nov. 3 general election.

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