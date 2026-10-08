Mission Thanksgiving at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston extends signup

The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence invited local families to host soldiers for Mission Thanksgiving. For many soldiers, this will be their first major holiday away from their homes and family. This event offers an opportunity for the community to host soldiers at their home. This year marks the return of Mission Thanksgiving since 2019 when it was suspended during the COVID pandemic. Families pick up and return soldiers at Fort Sam Houston. The 32d Medical Brigade, the largest training brigade in the Army, organized the operation.

SAN ANTONIO – Local families have more time to sign up to host soldiers for Thanksgiving through the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence’s 2026 Mission Thanksgiving program at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

Registration for the “Adopt a Troop” effort has been extended to Oct. 16.

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The program gives young soldiers, many of whom are away from home for the first time, a chance to spend Thanksgiving Day in a family setting.

Mission Thanksgiving has been a Fort Sam Houston tradition for many years.

Buzz Bacon, a retired soldier who served with the U.S. Army Veterinary Corp, and Alana Stanford pose with Pfc. Liyan Baker and Pfc Lan Tran in front of Willis Hall at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence. The family is hosting the soldiers for Thanksgiving at their home in San Antonio. This year marks the return of Mission Thanksgiving since 2019 when it was suspended during the COVID pandemic. For many soldiers, will be their first major holiday away from their home and family. Families pick up and return soldiers at Fort Sam Houston. The privates are attending medical advanced individual training at MEDCoE to become 68P Radiology Specialist. The 32d Medical Brigade, the largest training brigade in the Army, organized the operation. (MEDCoE)

Local families and installation chaplains started it to give soldiers a break from training and a chance to share a holiday meal with community members.

Families selected to participate will host soldiers in pairs, as the soldiers will travel using a buddy system. Hosts should plan to pick up and drop off the soldiers at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

All participants must consent to a background check to ensure the soldiers’ safety. MEDCoE employees are not eligible to participate.

The Army will provide selected families with details about pickup times and locations.

Interested families can learn more on the official Mission Thanksgiving page.

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