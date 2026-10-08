Mission Thanksgiving at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston extends signup

SAN ANTONIO – Local families have more time to sign up to host soldiers for Thanksgiving through the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence’s 2026 Mission Thanksgiving program at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.
Registration for the “Adopt a Troop” effort has been extended to Oct. 16.
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The program gives young soldiers, many of whom are away from home for the first time, a chance to spend Thanksgiving Day in a family setting.
Mission Thanksgiving has been a Fort Sam Houston tradition for many years.
Local families and installation chaplains started it to give soldiers a break from training and a chance to share a holiday meal with community members.
Families selected to participate will host soldiers in pairs, as the soldiers will travel using a buddy system. Hosts should plan to pick up and drop off the soldiers at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.
All participants must consent to a background check to ensure the soldiers’ safety. MEDCoE employees are not eligible to participate.
The Army will provide selected families with details about pickup times and locations.
Interested families can learn more on the official Mission Thanksgiving page.
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