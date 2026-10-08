Personal loan vs. credit card debt: When it could save you money

SAN ANTONIO – Consumers struggling with credit card debt may be able to save money by using a personal loan to lower their interest rate, but financial experts say the move only works if borrowers qualify for favorable terms and compare offers carefully.

Matt Schulz, chief consumer finance analyst at LendingTree, said many people are looking for ways to bring down the cost of carrying credit card balances.

For some, a personal loan can consolidate credit card bills into one payment and reduce the total amount paid over time.

“It can end up saving $1,000 or more ... off of that balance and even, you know, several months off of that payoff period,” Schulz said.

But Schulz said the option depends on how much a person owes, what rate they can qualify for, and the terms of the loan.

Not everyone will be approved, and offers can vary significantly from lender to lender.

Borrowers with stronger credit are more likely to qualify for the best rates. Schulz said a credit score around 700 or higher may be needed to access some of the more favorable debt payoff options.

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