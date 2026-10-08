Pickup Lines: From a $300 piano to Jazz, TX: Brent ‘Doc’ Watkins marks 10 years of music in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Long before Brent “Doc” Watkins opened Jazz, TX at the Pearl, his musical journey began with a $300 piano in Oregon. He talked about it with KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga in this edition of “Pickup Lines.”

Watkins, the oldest of seven children, grew up outside Portland, Oregon, on a large property where he and his siblings spent much of their childhood outdoors. “We were like free-range kids,” Watkins said, recalling the acres of fields and orchards surrounding their home.

Music entered his life after Watkins asked his mother and stepfather for a piano because his father played. They found an old upright in the want ads and signed him up for lessons. Watkins said he would practice for hours without getting bored. That passion eventually brought him to the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned his doctorate — and the nickname “Doc.”

After starting a family with his wife, Jessica, Watkins visited San Antonio with friends and quickly fell in love with the city. “The food’s amazing, but the people are really hospitable,” Watkins said. “They’re gentle, they’re friendly.”

He began playing gigs around San Antonio, including along the River Walk, and saw an opportunity to build something unique. That idea became Jazz, TX, which opened at the Pearl 10 years ago. Watkins said the decision was risky. “A lot of people thought it was a bad idea,” he said. “I was scared for my life every day because I didn’t know if it was going to work.”

The club survived the COVID-19 pandemic, and Watkins has since expanded his ventures, including helping launch Turntable, writing a book and opening jazz clubs in Houston and Chicago.

His philosophy remains simple. “If you’re going to do it, go for it,” Watkins said. “Go for broke. Swing for the fences.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Brent “Doc” Watkins in the video player above.

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Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.