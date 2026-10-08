San Antonio City Council approves SAWS rate increase

Higher fines and a new surcharge for heavy water users are among the new proposed drought rules up for a vote before the San Antonio City Council on Thursday. Officials with the San Antonio Water System say current drought restrictions are not doing enough to save water.

SAN ANTONIO – City Council approved an updated version of a four-year San Antonio Water System rate during a Thursday meeting.

The council passed the amended version 8-3, with council members Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2), Marc Whyte (D10) and Misty Spears (D9) voting against the plan.

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The rate adjustments will run through 2030.

City Council approved the rate increase for 2027 and 2028 but lowered the ceiling for years 2029 and 2030.

The average bill is currently $56.58. Starting in January 2027, residential rates would rise by $3.91, bringing the average monthly bill to $60.59. Then, in 2028, rates would increase by $3.94, bringing the average monthly bill to $64.53.

Now, an average SAWS customer will pay a maximum monthly bill of $68.90 in 2029 and $73.22 in 2030, according to the utility.

The increases are tied to a multibillion-dollar infrastructure improvement program.

The work would include replacing aging public water and sewer pipes, modernizing outdated treatment plants, installing emergency backup power systems, and making other upgrades to essential systems.

Proposed 4-Year Residential Rate Outlook (SAWS)

In an interview with KSAT 12, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she is in support of the rate hike.

“These are infrastructure projects that we need to do in our community,” Ortiz Jones said. “We need the infrastructure to support safe drinking water. This is important not only for our residents, but for the companies that we have here, as well as the companies that we’re looking to bring to the future.”

After City Council approved of the SAWS rate adjustment, District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito released a statement, saying the amendment is a “win-win” for both residents and the utility.

“With the support of my colleagues, we secured the investment SAWS needs to complete critical infrastructure projects while demanding greater efficiency, a balance that will save residents millions of dollars,” the statement read.

Read more: SAWS is back with a new rate proposal; what’s changed?