Takeaways from President Donald Trump's rally in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump rallied supporters at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, urging voters to back Republican candidates in closely watched races.

Republican candidates Ken Paxton and Carlos De La Cruz joined Trump on stage during the rally. Paxton is running against Democrat James Talarico, while De La Cruz is facing Democrat Johnny Garcia.

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Here are the key takeaways from Trump’s San Antonio visit:

Trump urged voters to support Republican candidates

Trump encouraged supporters to vote for Paxton and De La Cruz, arguing that the outcome of the races will also reflect support for his policies.

Although Trump is not on the ballot, he told the crowd that voters should view the election as a choice about his agenda.

“Pretend that I’m on the ballot because we get a lot more votes... When I’m on the ballot, we get exactly 48 percent more votes. So, you know, in a way, we are on the ballots, let’s face it, because they’re going to destroy everything that we’ve done. So, please, pretend that I’m the ballot,” Trump said.

He also urged people to vote for Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is running for reelection.

Border security was a major focus

Trump repeatedly emphasized his administration’s approach to border security and immigration.

He warned that Democratic victories would lead to what he described as “open borders” and increased crime.

Trump also brought Maria Vega, the grieving mother of a Border Patrol official, on stage as he highlighted his border policies. Her son, Javier “Harvey” Vega, was shot and killed in 2014 during an attempted robbery by immigrants.

Trump addressed Iran and Israel

Trump also discussed foreign policy, including the ongoing tensions involving Iran and Israel.

He revisited a controversial comment he made Monday, when he said an Iranian nuclear weapon could potentially destroy San Diego and Los Angeles.

During Tuesday’s rally, Trump added: “We’re not going to let that happen. We protect our cities.”

Crime, energy and climate policy also came up

Trump criticized Democratic policies on crime and discussed his views on oil and gas production and climate policy.

He argued that Republican candidates would better support his administration’s priorities on energy, public safety and the border.

Protesters gathered outside Freeman Coliseum

Protesters gathered outside Freeman Coliseum, including people who said they opposed Trump’s policies and his appearance in a predominantly minority community.

“I’m also very shocked to see this many people here, especially in San Antonio, where, you know, it’s predominantly Hispanic, and I feel like Hispanics are one of the groups of people that are getting targeted and very negatively affected by this presidency,” a woman told KSAT.

The scene became tense at times when rally attendees left the event and walked by past protesters who booed the crowd.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT that deputies did not make any arrests outside the area, though two criminal trespass warnings were issued.

Police removed people who disrupted the rally

Authorities removed at least a dozen people who disrupted Trump’s speech inside the coliseum.

BCSO told KSAT 18 people were escorted out of the Freeman Coliseum “due to disruptive behavior.”

“No arrests were made; all individuals were simply asked to leave the premises,” BCSO told KSAT.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KSAT it assisted local, state and federal partners with crowd control and creating a corridor for VIP vehicle traffic outside Freeman Coliseum during Wednesday’s event. No arrests were made, DPS said.

KSAT has also reached out to San Antonio police for comment.

What’s next

Trump’s appearance comes as Republicans and Democrats battle for support in several closely watched races.

Voters can cast ballots at dozens of early voting locations across the county, with voting beginning Monday, Oct. 19 and ending Friday, Oct. 30.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. Election day is Nov. 3.

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