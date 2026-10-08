Texas disaster survivors gather in Kerrville to push for better emergency planning

KERRVILLE, Texas – Flood, fire and hurricane survivors from across Texas gathered Wednesday in Kerrville to share their experiences with state leaders and push for better disaster preparedness and funding.

The event, sponsored by Extreme Weather Survivors, took place at The Salvation Army Kroc Center Kerrville. Survivors and community groups that assist disaster victims urged state leaders to plan more proactively for future disasters.

KSAT got a chance to hear from a survivor turned advocate, Kylie Nidever, who was in two floods.

“I’m here today to advocate for community for change to talk to anyone who will listen, hopefully some lawmakers, on what needs to happen on the local level, state level, even the national level,” Nidever said

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, who is currently running against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in the lieutenant governor’s race, told KSAT she is calling for improved emergency communication systems in vulnerable communities.

“We need to figure out how to get communications or flood warning systems so that we can alert people when there is a disaster that is occurring, so they can get out,” Goodwin said.

More survivors were expected to arrive as the discussion continued.

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