'They hear things': SAPD therapist works to heal children scarred by domestic violence

SAN ANTONIO – In June, two children sat inside a Stone Oak home as a domestic violence situation turned deadly. They were not physically hurt. But for Elvira Castillo, a child and family therapist with the San Antonio Police Department, what those children witnessed that day is exactly the kind of trauma she works to address before it hardens into something permanent.

“These children need to talk to someone,” Castillo said. “Counseling helps. It does help. They just want someone to listen. Parents think that these children are not watching, and they are. They hear things.”

Castillo has spent 15 years inside SAPD’s Special Victims Unit working with children who have experienced or witnessed family violence. She sees 300 to 800 children a year, and her services are free. Referrals come through Child Protective Services and SAPD officers.

According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, Bexar County recorded 13 intimate partner homicides in 2025, down from 17 the year before. Statewide, 128 minor children lost a parent to intimate partner violence that same year. Castillo said the children left behind in those cases carry wounds that don’t show up on any police report.

When children first come into her office, some can’t speak at all. So Castillo asks them to draw.

“I will ask them to draw pictures, and they will draw the most eye-opening pictures,” she said. “I’ve had a 5-year-old draw knives all over, covered in blood. A 5-year-old. They know how to draw a knife.”

Research shows children who witness domestic violence are at serious risk for post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, problems in school, and repeating that same cycle of violence later in life. David Garcia, director of admissions and crisis services at Clarity Child Guidance Center, said the reason is rooted in how children learn.

“That cycle of abuse. If that’s all you’re seeing, that is all I know,” Garcia said. “That’s how I’m gonna treat the next person. And then you’re stuck in this cycle of violence, which can be very hard to break if that’s all you know.”

Castillo said SAPD’s program extends beyond her office. Through a nationally recognized initiative called “Handle With Care,” SAPD quietly notifies schools when a child has witnessed something traumatic at home, without disclosing details. Teachers and counselors then know to give that child extra support, no questions asked.

If You Need Help — Local Resources:

Family Violence Prevention Services (FVPS)

San Antonio’s primary family violence shelter and crisis services.

(210) 733-8810 | fvps.org

Bexar County Family Justice Center

Free, confidential services for survivors of family violence — legal aid, counseling, advocacy, and more — all under one roof.

(210) 631-0100 | bcfjc.org

SAPD Special Victims Unit — Child & Family Therapy

Free therapy services for children who have experienced or witnessed family violence. Referrals through CPS or SAPD.

SAPD non-emergency: (210) 207-7273

Clarity Child Guidance Center

Standalone psychiatric facility for children and adolescents. No appointment or referral needed for crisis services.

(210) 582-6412 | claritycgc.org

STAR (Services To At-Risk Youth)

Crisis services for youth and families in unincorporated Bexar County.

(210) 227-4353 | tnoys.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24/7 confidential support.

1-800-799-7233 | TTY: 1-800-787-3224 | thehotline.org