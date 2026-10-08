Trump rally in San Antonio will have minimal impact on Texas races at the polls, professor says

SAN ANTONIO – President Donald Trump’s campaign stop in San Antonio Wednesday evening drew enthusiastic supporters, vocal protesters and plenty of political fanfare, but a local political science professor says the visit is unlikely to make much of a difference at the polls.

With early voting less than two weeks away, Trump’s decision to campaign in historically Republican Texas is also raising questions about how competitive the state’s political landscape has become ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election.

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David Crockett, a political science professor at Trinity University, said Trump’s appearance could energize his most loyal supporters but is unlikely to persuade voters outside his political base.

“What they need to do is motivate the people who are not the natural MAGA base to show up, and this kind of really is not going to do anything for that,” Crockett said Thursday.

Crockett also suggested that the president’s decision to spend time campaigning in Texas could signal concerns among Republicans about races they would ordinarily expect to win.

“If they are defending Texas seats, they are spending time and money here that they want to spend somewhere else, and that’s a sign of the trouble that they’re in,” Crockett said.

Trump rallies behind Ken Paxton as Senate race heats up

Trump took the stage at Freeman Coliseum on Wednesday evening to campaign for Texas Republicans, including Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is facing Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in the race for U.S. Senate.

The president offered high praise for Paxton during his remarks.

“I think he’s the greatest attorney general in the history of the state of Texas,” Trump told the crowd.

The visit comes as multiple polls indicate Paxton is trailing Talarico in the closely watched Senate contest.

Paxton also took aim at his Democratic opponent during the rally.

“Where is James Talarico?” Paxton asked, drawing applause from the crowd, as he pointed out that Talarico has made limited appearances since contracting the flu late last month.

Protesters make their voices heard inside and outside rally

Wednesday’s event featured many of the familiar elements of a Trump rally, including promises to make America great again and the president’s signature dance after he concluded his remarks.

But not everyone welcomed his visit.

Protesters gathered outside Freeman Coliseum to voice their opposition to Trump and his administration.

Inside the venue, multiple protesters interrupted the president’s speech, prompting boos from the audience as individuals were escorted out.

The interruptions forced Trump to repeatedly pause his speech.

Will Trump’s visit change voters’ minds?

Despite the attention surrounding the president’s appearance, Crockett’s assessment suggests the rally may do little to change the political dynamics of the Senate race.

While Trump’s presence could motivate voters who already support him and Republican candidates, Crockett said the bigger challenge is reaching people who are not part of the president’s established base.

For some Texas voters, their decisions have already been made.

Juan Ortiz said his choice in the U.S. Senate race came down to his religious beliefs.

“When I hear that somebody who wants to lead our state and say that God’s non-binary and that Jesus wasn’t born of a virgin, that conflicts me because that’s my identity,” Ortiz said.

Talarico made the non-binary comment on the floor of the Texas House in 2021.

In remarks made as recently as last month, he said he was being provocative with the statement.

KSAT could find no credible evidence that Talarico ever said Jesus was not born of a virgin.

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