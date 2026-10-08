Watch the Red River Rivalry between No. 1 Texas, Oklahoma on KSAT

FILE- Texas quarterback Arch Manning drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

One of college football’s most storied rivalries returns this weekend as the Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Rivalry showdown.

No. 1 Texas and Oklahoma will go head-to-head in their annual Dallas showdown. They will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 on KSAT.

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The Longhorns enter the game ranked No. 1, a position they have held since beating then-No. 1 Ohio State on Sept. 13. But since then, quarterback Arch Manning has been wildly inconsistent, the offensive line has struggled to protect him and penalties have stalled drives, according to the Associated Press.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is looking for anything from struggling quarterback John Mateer to jump-start a unit ranked No. 104 nationally and complement a defense that can hold out only so long.

The Sooners started the season No. 10 but are now unranked. Oklahoma has seven wins over a No. 1 opponent in program history, though none have come while the team is unranked.

Offensively, the Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) and Sooners (2-2, 0-1) have struggled and sputtered through long stretches behind units that were expected to deliver much more punch than the penalties, punts and blooper-reel turnovers they have so far, the AP said.

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