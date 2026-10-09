17-year-old accused of making terroristic threat toward San Antonio public charter school, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after posting videos on social media in which she threatened students at and brandished what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, according to an arrest affidavit.

Daniella Marino was charged with making a terroristic threat on social media toward Compass Rose Public Schools, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Marino posted two videos on social media that contained threats against students at the school.

In the first video, Marino held what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, the affidavit states.

The text in the video, translated from Spanish, read: “What’s going to be playing in my head when I see them at school because a restraining order isn’t going to save them from the gun,” the affidavit states. A second line of text in red read: “The school is going to tremble.”

A second video showed Marino dressed in black and displaying what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

In text accompanying the video, Marino wrote she would show up at school “to put bullets” in two people, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states Marino previously attended Compass Rose Public School but moved away after the previous school year. On Oct. 2, she contacted the school about re-enrolling Oct. 5.

A concerned parent of a current student alerted school officials to the videos. A school official recognized Marino as the person in the videos and contacted police, the affidavit states.

Following the threat, the school hired a security guard for Oct. 5, added additional faculty and staff to the campus and said it would not allow Marino to enter the building or re-enroll, according to the affidavit.

Marino was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, jail records show. She is also charged with illegal reentry from a foreign nation.

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