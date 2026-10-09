Kirby police warn public to avoid intersection with aggressive bees

KIRBY, Texas – An aggressive hive of bees stung a man multiple times, according to the Kirby Police Department.

Officers tried to help the man, who was stung multiple times and was hiding in his truck, when bees swarmed them Thursday morning in the 5000 block of Gene Cernan. The man was able to move his car away from the bees to receive medical attention, Kirby police said.

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An exterminator has treated the hive to eliminate the queen.

One lane has been closed at the intersection. Kirby police ask the public to avoid the area and not to attempt to approach the insects.

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