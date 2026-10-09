Bexar County residents can visit San Antonio Zoo for $8 on Locals Day

SAN ANTONIO – If you don’t have any plans on Friday, the San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

On Friday, Oct. 9, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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According to a news release, this week’s Locals Day will place a special spotlight on District 10.

Throughout October, residents can check out Zoo Boo!, which features free daily trick-or-treating from 4 to 5 p.m., interactive animal experiences and the debut of Fiesta de los Muertos, an immersive Día de los Muertos-inspired experience.

Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

For anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Friday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned throughout the year.

Upcoming Locals Day events:

Nov. 27

Dec. 4

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

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