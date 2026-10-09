Cowboys Dancehall closes after more than 20 years in San Antonio

(Copyright © 2026 KSAT.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.)

Cowboys Dancehall is closing its doors after over 20 years in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Cowboys Dancehall, a longtime San Antonio country music venue, has closed, citing ongoing construction around the property.

The business announced the closure in a Facebook post, saying it “made extensive efforts to find a solution” that would have allowed it to keep operating at its longtime home but was left without “a viable path forward.”

Recommended Videos

The dancehall said construction surrounding the venue has been one of its most significant challenges. The post said the work is projected to be finished around 2028 and has made it “increasingly difficult to sustain operations and plan for the future.”

The business said it is not ruling out a return if circumstances change, but there are “currently no plans to reopen and no guarantees of what the future may hold.”

The dancehall thanked its staff, customers and musicians in the post, saying they made Cowboys “a part of San Antonio’s history.”

READ MORE: