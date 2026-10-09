Haven for Hope focuses on repeat clients after finding gaps in housing stability

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope found that clients who return to the nonprofit more than twice are not achieving stable housing.

That is the focus for the year ahead, said Rhonda Mundhenk, president and CEO, who marks one year leading the organization this month.

“Feels great,” Mundhenk said of her first year. “It’s been a huge job. This has been a career shift for me.”

With a background in law and healthcare, Mundhenk says she was ready to make a change in her career.

For the past 12 months, she’s been getting to know Haven’s programs and looking for ways to bring them together, to have an even greater impact.

“We’re really trying to create teams, care teams, around those individuals that involve a behavioral health individual, an RN, so somebody who can also assess the physical health care needs of clients, understand how they’re progressing under their discharge plans,” Mundhenk said.

The goal is not to duplicate services already available in the community, but to identify where clients are still falling through the cracks.

Mundhenk said the nonprofit’s 15 years of experience have produced a model other cities can follow.

“One of the things that I’ve really tried to do is elevate us to that national stage as a voice in the policymaking discussion,” she explained.

Looking ahead, Haven for Hope is preparing for Home Depot Day, when 600 volunteers are expected to work on more than 20 projects across the campus at no cost to the nonprofit.

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