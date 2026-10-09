Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 2024 stabbing of brother in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to eight years in prison for stabbing his brother in Wilson County in 2024, according to the 81st Judicial District Attorney.

Dagoberto Rivera-Martinez pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 5. Prosecutors said he must serve at least four years.

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On Aug. 11, 2024, Rivera-Martinez went to his brother’s house and stabbed him with a knife while he was in bed, according to authorities. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Rivera-Martinez was in the country illegally at the time of the attack, the district attorney said. If he is deported after serving his sentence and returns to the U.S. illegally, he could face federal charges.

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