Nickelback to bring 2027 tour to San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center

FILE IMAGE: Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback perform onstage during the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on September 24, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Nickelback is bringing its “Everything Under The Sun Tour” to San Antonio next year, with a concert scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2027, at Frost Bank Center.

The Canadian rock band announced the tour Friday.

Recommended Videos

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, through FrostBankCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The San Antonio show will close the North American leg, which begins Feb. 6 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Fans can sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre for presale access.

The tour follows Nickelback’s 2022 album, “Get Rollin’,” and its world tour, which the band described as the fastest-selling and highest-attended of its career.

Nickelback is also preparing to release its 11th studio album, “Everything Under The Sun,” on Oct. 30 through Virgin Music Group.

After the North American run, Nickelback will take the tour to the United Kingdom and Europe from May through July, followed by an Australian leg in October.

This tour stop marks the fourth time the band will perform on a San Antonio stage, and the first time they’re back in over a decade.

SEE ALSO