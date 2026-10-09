Parents of students with disabilities should plan their school voucher application now, experts say

SAN ANTONIO – Families of students with disabilities may need to start planning in advance if they want to qualify for additional education funding for next school year. Experts say one key document, an individualized education plan, or IEP, can take months to obtain.

Last year, several families missed out on available funding because they did not have an IEP in time to apply. Inga Cotton, with School Discovery Network, said some parents did not realize until it was too late that they first needed to request a special education evaluation.

“There were a number of families that said they found out too late that they needed to request the special education evaluation,” Cotton said.

Cotton said families should plan for a process that can take about five months from the initial request to the completion of the evaluation and review process.

Texas has not yet released application deadlines for the next school year. However, the application window is expected to close next spring, meaning families who believe their child may need special education services should consider starting now.

“If people can take that step of requesting a special education evaluation in October, they’ll be in a much better situation by February-March when the TEFA application opens up,” Cotton said.

Step-by-step: How the evaluation process works in Texas

The process begins with a written request to the family’s local school district. Cotton said that request can be as simple as an email to the district’s director of special education or to a local school administrator, such as a principal.

Parents do not need to request a specific test or focus on a formal diagnosis. Instead, they should explain the concerns they are seeing and why they believe their child may need to be evaluated, such as difficulties reading, attention, communication, behavior, anxiety, executive functioning, or motor skills.

“Parents are the ones who probably spend the most time with their kids, and they might notice that there’s something different about how their kids are developing versus other kids,” Cotton said.

Here is a simplified breakdown of the timeline from request to IEP:

Submit the written request for evaluation to the local school district The district will review the request and either deny it or grant it and provide consent forms (within 15 school days) District completes an evaluation (within 45 school days) Committee meets to review results, determine eligibility and develop an IEP if needed (within 30 calendar days)

How to find a school

The School Discovery Network offers educational materials to families considering other education options in the San Antonio area.

They will be holding a School Discovery Day on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the San Antonio Zoo, with 40 local schools available to answer questions about their programs. The event will feature charter schools, pre-K programs, magnet programs, public school districts and private schools.

The first 1,000 pre-registered attendees will receive free admission to the zoo, according to organizers. The link to register is available on the School Discovery Network’s website.

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