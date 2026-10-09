San Antonio museum works to preserve Tejano music history for future generations

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano music is woven into the culture and history of South Texas, but preserving its legacy means more than keeping the music alive. It also means saving the stories, memories and contributions of the artists who helped shape the genre.

The Totally Tejano Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened in San Antonio in December 2025 to recognize those artists and help preserve Tejano music history for future generations.

Roger Hernandez, who helped establish the museum with its board, said he saw a need for a dedicated space to honor the musicians who contributed to the genre.

The museum features artists from different eras of Tejano music, including well-known performers and others whose contributions may be less familiar to the public.

Hernandez said he takes pride in sharing the stories behind the exhibits, including the success of Question Mark and the Mysterians, whose album sold 1.2 million records, according to Hernandez.

“There’s never been a Tejano museum in San Antonio, so if we don’t preserve our history and our culture, so many different contributions la Raza contributed and people don’t know of,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said preserving the artifacts is especially important because the history could disappear without efforts to document and protect it.

“Maybe 15 years from now, if we don’t preserve all this history we have, it’s going to be gone,” he said.

The collection is also expected to grow. Hernandez said artifacts belonging to Tejano music legend Little Joe, including his Grammy Awards and other memorabilia, are expected to move from Temple to the San Antonio museum.

“We are trying to preserve it as much as we can,” Hernandez said.

The museum aims to keep Tejano music history accessible to visitors and help future generations understand the artists and cultural contributions behind the music.

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