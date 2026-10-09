San Antonio police looking for missing man last seen in Medical Center Anyone with information on Joseph Daniel Delgado's whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD's Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660 Joseph Daniel Delgado was last seen in the Medical Center. (San Antonio Police Department) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man last seen in September in the Medical Center.
Someone last made contact with Joseph Daniel Delgado on Sept. 30, police said. He was last seen in the 8000 block of Floyd Curl Drive, near Wurzbach Road.
Delgado also goes by “Joe” and “Jaystacks,” according to police. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his inner left arm and a tattoo on his arm.
Police said Delgado has a diagnosed medical condition.
Anyone with information on Delgado’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Safety tips for sharing the road with semitrucks Safety tips for sharing the road with semitrucks Visit San Antonio's Tejano Museum! Visit San Antonio's Tejano Museum! Bee Attack Next Door, But This Fall Festival Is Still On Bee Attack Next Door, But This Fall Festival Is Still On THE SEC ON KSAT 12 THE SEC ON KSAT 12 KSAT talks Texas college mascots KSAT talks Texas college mascots KSAT shares the best Texas college rivalries KSAT shares the best Texas college rivalries Skin infection hits student athletes Skin infection hits student athletes New Braunfels weighs future of license plate readers New Braunfels weighs future of license plate readers Meet Dr. Helen Rodriguez Trías, the first Latina president of the American Health Association Meet Dr. Helen Rodriguez Trías, the first Latina president of the American Health Association Man sues Seaworld for negligence after getting injured on ride Man sues Seaworld for negligence after getting injured on ride 18 people escorted out, no arrests during Trump rally 18 people escorted out, no arrests during Trump rally Trump interrupted by protesters as he fights to rally Texas voters behind Paxton in US Senate race Trump interrupted by protesters as he fights to rally Texas voters behind Paxton in US Senate race Trump invokes Alamo heroes at San Antonio rally Trump invokes Alamo heroes at San Antonio rally State Senator Fires Back at Trump From Protest Line State Senator Fires Back at Trump From Protest Line President Trump takes the stage in San Antonio President Trump takes the stage in San Antonio President Trump arrives in San Antonio President Trump arrives in San Antonio Secret Service already on the ground in San Antonio ahead of Trump's Freeman Coliseum rally Secret Service already on the ground in San Antonio ahead of Trump's Freeman Coliseum rally Today is National Night Out, or Neighbors Together Today is National Night Out, or Neighbors Together Meet Jaime Escalante, a teacher who taught AP Calculus Meet Jaime Escalante, a teacher who taught AP Calculus Trump approves death by firing squad Trump approves death by firing squad Previous video Next video