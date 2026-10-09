San Antonio police looking for missing man last seen in Medical Center

Joseph Daniel Delgado was last seen in the Medical Center.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man last seen in September in the Medical Center.

Someone last made contact with Joseph Daniel Delgado on Sept. 30, police said. He was last seen in the 8000 block of Floyd Curl Drive, near Wurzbach Road.

Recommended Videos

Delgado also goes by “Joe” and “Jaystacks,” according to police. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his inner left arm and a tattoo on his arm.

Police said Delgado has a diagnosed medical condition.

Anyone with information on Delgado’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660