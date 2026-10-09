Huntsville FFA wins $20K scholarship at SA rodeo Junior Agricultural Mechanics Build-Off Challenge

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo hosted its Junior Agricultural Mechanics Build-Off Challenge at the rodeo office grounds near the Frost Bank Center on Friday.

Huntsville FFA was announced the winner of the build-off challenge. Ninety-six students from 24 schools across Texas competed.

The hands-on competition brings together student teams of four across Texas to design and build agricultural projects from scratch during a single 10-hour contest. This year’s project was a live-fire cooking table.

Huntsville FFA took home a $20,000 scholarship.

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