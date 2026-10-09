Huntsville FFA wins $20K scholarship at SA rodeo Junior Agricultural Mechanics Build-Off Challenge

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo hosted its Junior Agricultural Mechanics Build-Off Challenge at the rodeo office grounds near the Frost Bank Center on Friday.
Huntsville FFA was announced the winner of the build-off challenge. Ninety-six students from 24 schools across Texas competed.
The hands-on competition brings together student teams of four across Texas to design and build agricultural projects from scratch during a single 10-hour contest. This year’s project was a live-fire cooking table.
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.