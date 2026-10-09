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New animals coming to Somerset ISD AG Barn after 16 show animals killed, 4 injured in dog attack

Phase one of improvements was made to the barn, which will welcome back animals this month, district says

Amanda Moreno, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Somerset ISD to welcome new animals back to agriculture barn after dog attacks kill 16 animals. (Somerset ISD)

SOMERSET, Texas – The Somerset Independent School District agricultural barn will welcome new animals back this month after dogs killed 16 show animals in August, the district said.

In a social media post, the district said it has finished the first phase of updates to the barn.

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“This month, we’re welcoming new animals back to the barn, and more importantly, creating a stronger space where our students can continue learning, growing and preparing for opportunities beyond the classroom,” the district said.

Dogs attacked the barn days into the new school year, killing 16 animals and seriously injuring four others. The animals were part of the Future Farmers of America program and included goats, sheep and pigs.

>>READ MORE: 16 Somerset ISD show animals killed, 4 seriously injured after dogs attack AG Barn, district says

At the time, a district official said the dogs appeared to have gotten through the perimeter fencing.

The Somerset community rallied behind the FFA students who lost animals, creating a GoFundMe page and holding fundraisers to help them buy new livestock.

The district said more improvements are planned for the barn and surrounding property.

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