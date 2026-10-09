Spurs' on-court success, new players launch ticket prices higher, economist says

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans hoping to watch the Silver and Black during the regular season should expect to pay more this year.

The Spurs have the third-most expensive opening week tickets in the NBA this season, and the seventh-most expensive season average cost across the league, according to a KSAT analysis of SeatPick data.

“The demand is the highest it’s ever been,” said Tim Sailer, Spurs Senior VP of Business Development, “which is remarkable.”

However, the most expensive games will not be played in San Antonio, with Kevin Durant’s return to the University of Texas on Oct. 23 as the Rockets face the Spurs topping the list at an average price of $1,150.

The Spurs' three games in Austin top the list of most expensive home games for the 2026-27 season. (KSAT 12)

When you don’t include the Spurs’ trips to Austin and abroad, the average cost to attend a Spurs home game is around $200.

“Demand is going up, and the Spurs want their cut of that success,” said David McPherson, chair of Trinity University’s economics department.

McPherson said several factors are driving the increase, including the team’s Finals appearance, new players and renewed excitement around the franchise.

“All those things raise demand and therefore price,” McPherson said.

But not every matchup carries the same cost.

“Different opponents, different days of the week, different times of the year dictate the value proposition and what those prices are,” Sailer said.

So choosing games during the week, earlier in the season, and with less desirable opponents might allow you to save some money.

Fourteen home games at the Frost Bank Center have tickets for sale starting at less than $30, according to SeatPick data. (KSAT 12)

“If you want to go see a game when other people don’t want to see, you’re going to pay less,” McPherson said. “But the downside is you’re going at a time or seeing a team that other people won’t find as appealing.”

Spurs officials said they are still working to keep games accessible for families and the community, even as demand rises.

“We want to make sure that we’re creating experiences that are not just the game itself,” Sailer said, “but that are great for families and the community and that are within reach for anyone that wants to come to a Spurs game.”

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