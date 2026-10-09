Texas Rangers seize iPhones, Apple watches in Camp Mystic criminal investigation

(Eli Hartman, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE-Debris covers the area of Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, Monday, July 7, 2025, after a flash flood swept through the area. (AP Photo/Eli Hartman, File)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Rangers have seized electronic devices belonging to Camp Mystic leaders as part of a criminal investigation related to the deadly July 2025 floods, according to search warrants obtained by KSAT Investigates.

The warrants accused Camp Mystic LLC of committing manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abandoning or endangering a child, injury to a child, and deadly conduct.

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Twenty-five campers, two counselors and owner Dick Eastland died in the floods.

Texas Rangers executed the warrant last Friday within an hour of a Kerr County judge signing off.

Court records show the Texas Rangers seized eight iPhones and two Apple watches belonging to several members of the Eastland family from a storage facility in Denton County.

In the warrant, Texas Ranger Investigator Brant Johnson said he believes the devices have “data demonstrating the conscious disregard of recognized hazards, real-time communications, culpable mental states regarding the disaster, and the coordination—or lack thereof—among camp leadership.”

The latest warrant follows 14 search warrants issued last month targeting electronic records belonging to Camp Mystic leaders and employees.

Earlier this month, attorneys representing the Eastlands filed motions to stop Texas Rangers from reviewing digital evidence.

Texas Rangers have not looked through the seized devices yet because of “the potential presence of attorney-client privileged information,” court records state.

Lucy Wilke, the district attorney representing Kerr County, filed a motion last week recusing herself from the criminal investigation of Camp Mystic, citing her close ties to the Hunt area and a past working relationship with a member of the Eastland family, which owns and operates the camp.

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