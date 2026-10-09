UIW football player Roy Alexander may return after NCAA betting suspension dispute

SAN ANTONIO – University of the Incarnate Word football player Roy Alexander will miss the Cardinals’ game against Lamar this weekend as lawyers work to finalize an agreement tied to his NCAA sports wagering suspension.

Alexander’s attorney, Desi Martinez, said the agreement appears poised to allow the wide receiver to return after this weekend. The development comes after the Southland Conference raised concerns about UIW’s wins in games Alexander played under a temporary court order.

“It appears that the Southland Conference, University of Incarnate Word, everybody will permit him to play after this game,” Martinez said.

Martinez cautioned that paperwork was still being completed as of Friday. He did not provide details about the agreement or say specifically how it would address the status of UIW’s wins.

The NCAA suspended Alexander for six games over sports wagering activity between January 2023 and April 2025, according to a lawsuit Alexander filed in Bexar County.

The petition says Alexander wagered through an app on his phone while attending the University at Albany and UIW. It says most wagers were less than $12, and the largest wager was $80. The filing also says Alexander did not wager on any school where he was enrolled or affiliated.

The NCAA’s wagering rules are broader than just betting on an athlete’s own team. The rule cited in Alexander’s petition prohibits student-athletes from knowingly participating in sports wagering involving intercollegiate, amateur or professional competition. It also prohibits providing wagering-related information to people involved in sports betting.

Alexander’s petition says he stopped wagering on his own after reading an ESPN article in April 2025 about the risks of gambling on college sports.

“Only after Roy read an ESPN article on April 3, 2025, dealing with the perils of wagering on collegiate sports did Roy unilaterally decide to stop betting,” the petition states.

Alexander sued the NCAA, challenging the suspension and seeking injunctive relief. On Sept. 24, a Bexar County judge issued a temporary injunction barring the NCAA from preventing him from playing for UIW for the remainder of the 2026 season, unless the court issues another order or enters a final judgment.

Martinez argued the penalty was not being applied fairly.

“You can’t say, ‘Roy Alexander, we’re going to pick on you and make an example out of you,’” Martinez said. “At least not on my watch.”

The NCAA has appealed the temporary injunction, Martinez said, meaning the broader legal dispute remains unresolved.

UIW is scheduled to play Lamar this weekend. Martinez said Alexander will not play in that game but could return afterward if the agreement is finalized.

UIW and the Southland Conference declined to comment.

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