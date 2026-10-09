Wrong-way driver arrested on suspicion of DWI after crash north of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash north of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Friday on southbound U.S. Highway 281 at Josephine Street, not far from Pearl.

A crash on southbound Highway 281 at Josephine Street is shutting down at least two main lanes on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (KSAT)

Police said a 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The driver, identified as a 32-year-old man, is expected to face DWI charges, according to SAPD.

At least two main lanes of the highway are closed due to the crash. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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