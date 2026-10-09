Wrong-way driver arrested on suspicion of DWI after crash north of downtown, SAPD says Crash happened on southbound U.S. Highway 281 at Josephine Street, not far from Pearl SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash north of downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Friday on southbound U.S. Highway 281 at Josephine Street, not far from Pearl.
A crash on southbound Highway 281 at Josephine Street is shutting down at least two main lanes on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (KSAT)
Police said a 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.
The driver, identified as a 32-year-old man, is expected to face DWI charges, according to SAPD.
At least two main lanes of the highway are closed due to the crash. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
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Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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