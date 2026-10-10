BCSO searching for suspect in east Bexar County shooting that killed 1 man, injured another outside hookah lounge

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting outside a hookah lounge in east Bexar County.

Deputies were called around 5 a.m. Saturday to the 6200 block of Binz Engleman Road, where several groups had gathered in a parking lot outside the hookah lounge.

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Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said two men broke from the crowd with guns before shots were fired. Salazar said there is “speculation” the shooting broke out over a woman.

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper body, neck and head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Salazar said the man had a gun in his hand at the time of the shooting.

A 37-year-old man was found shot twice in the upper body inside a vehicle on the other side of the building, Salazar said. He was transported to a hospital and was last reported alert and talking.

The shooter ran off. Salazar described the suspect as armed and dangerous, wearing all white and a bucket hat.

Suspect wanted in Binz Engleman Road shooting (Bexar County sheriff's office)

Investigators received a report of a gun found in a yard about a mile and a half from the scene, Salazar said. He said the gun may or may not be connected to the shooting, but the suspect could have fled in that direction.

No weapons were recovered at the scene, according to Salazar.

“So at some point somebody picked up evidence, most likely these weapons and anything else,” Salazar shared.

Deputies detained six people for questioning, including some who livestreamed the incident.

Salazar said the hookah lounge has generated a large number of calls for service, including several shootings over the past year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-336-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

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