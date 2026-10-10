Man convicted of fatal Northwest Side road rage shooting after mistrial earlier this year

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found guilty Friday of killing a San Antonio father in a road rage shooting in early 2025.

After a mistrial in May, a new jury found Eric Vasquez, 48, responsible for the death of Jay Whitemountain Morales, 41. The same jury also decided he will spend 25 years in prison.

KSAT reported the shooting in January 2025 in the 6700 block of Spring Hurst Drive. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Vasquez followed Morales into his neighborhood.

Bexar County court records indicate Vasquez was arrested by the sheriff’s office on Aug. 9, 2025, and charged with first-degree murder.

His murder case was back in court this week with a new set of jurors. Vasquez faced up to life in prison.

San Antonio police arrived at the scene and found Morales in critical condition with gunshot wounds. A weapon was also found near him.

The DA’s office said Morales exited his vehicle to open the trunk where a firearm was. Vasquez then shot Morales five times, according to evidence presented by the state.

Morales was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Just a few months ago, KSAT reported Bexar County ranked second in Texas for aggressive driving incidents, according to traffic safety researchers.

Jay Whitemountain Morales, 41. (Courtesy)

May 2026 mistrial

A 2025 San Antonio police preliminary report said Vasquez and Morales were in a verbal altercation while driving, which later ended with both drivers pulling over and shots fired. Police initially named Morales as the suspect and Vasquez as the victim.

The lead detective in the case said new evidence helped investigators change course.

Vasquez’s first trial began in May 2026. Vasquez claimed self-defense, arguing Morales pointed a gun at him first.

Prosecutors contended Vasquez continued firing after Morales was hit, including shots fired while Vasquez stood over him.

Later that week, Vasquez’s first trial ended without a verdict due to the first jury failing to reach a unanimous decision.

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