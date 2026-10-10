Man killed, several detained after shooting downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed and several people were detained after a shooting downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of College Street.

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According to a SAPD captain at the scene, an altercation broke out between two groups of people leaving a nearby bar when shots were fired.

Police said a 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers in the area spotted the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and crashed into another car at South Flores and Kingsbury street, police said.

202 College Street shooting (KSAT 12)

According to police, several people were detained for questioning.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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