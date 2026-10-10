New Pedestrian Signals Improve Safety on Pleasanton Road

SAN ANTONIO – Three new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons are now operational along Pleasanton Road, providing safer and more protected crossing points for pedestrians.

The new beacons are part of the Pleasanton Road Safety Improvements project, which aims to reduce crashes and improve accessibility along Pleasanton Road from Fitch Street to I-410.

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For residents of the Lila Cockrell Apartments, the beacon near their complex offers a safer midblock crossing to businesses and services located across the busy roadway.

“We were so excited to learn about the beacons and how they stop traffic,” said longtime resident Juan Vigil. “So many of us are elderly and use walkers and wheelchairs. We need time to get across Pleasanton Road, and the beacons give us additional protection.”

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons, also known as PHBs, remain dark until someone activates them. Once activated, the signal alerts drivers to slow down and stop so pedestrians can cross within the marked crosswalk.

Research from the Federal Highway Administration shows that these signals can reduce pedestrian crashes by 55%. When a beacon activates, about 97% of drivers comply by stopping or yielding to pedestrians.

The project also includes a raised concrete center median and a new traffic signal. The City of San Antonio secured $3 million through the Texas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program to fund the improvements.

The Pleasanton Road corridor has experienced nearly 200 serious crashes annually, including multiple fatalities. Crash data from 2017 through 2019 helped the project qualify for the state safety grant.

“We have lost far too many members of our community to traffic-related crashes along Pleasanton Road,” District 3 Councilmember Phyllis Viagran said. “These improvements will provide safer, more accessible ways for pedestrians to cross the street while strengthening our commitment to Vision Zero.”

City leaders and local residents marked the project’s completion by activating one of the new beacons and crossing Pleasanton Road together.

“This project demonstrates our commitment to building a safer, more accessible transportation system for everyone,” said Catherine “Cat” Hernandez, director of transportation. “This is what Vision Zero looks like in practice—making changes to our streets that help people get where they need to go more safely.”

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