Child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Northwest Side; Driver still at large, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A child was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in a library parking lot on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Around 8:15 p.m. Friday, police attempted to pull over a blue SUV near Igo Branch Library in the 13300 block of Kyle Seale Parkway for a traffic stop.

Police said during the pursuit, the driver hit a 10-year-old child in the parking lot. The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday night, police are still searching for the driver.

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